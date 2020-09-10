Gort To Stage 2020 Senior Camogie Final

Details of this year’s Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Camogie Final have been confirmed.

All-Ireland champions Sarsfields will take on 2018 county champions Ardrahan in Gort on Sunday, 20th September at 3.30pm.

It’s a repeat of that 2018 meeting when the blue and white prevailed thanks to goals from Rebecca Hennelly, Caoimhe Cahill and Ava Lynskey.

But Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath’s charges haven’t tasted a competitive defeat since culminating in March’s Croke Park success over Derry’s Slaughtneil.

The teams met in the opening round of this year’s championship and extra-time was required before Sarsfields prevailed 1-14 to 1-12 thanks to two late Niamh McGrath frees.