28 August 2024

Gort Golf Club to host AIG Women’s intermediate Foursomes & Men’s Pierce Purcell Shield Quarter Finals

Gort Golf Club will play host to the All-Ireland Quarter Finals of the AIG Women’s intermediate Foursomes & Men’s Pierce Purcell Shield on Saturday the 31st.

The club are celebrating their centenary this year and they will be welcoming sixteen teams and 160 golfers for the weekend.

Athlone are the Connacht representatives in the Pierce Purcell Shield and will face Letterkenny while Athenry represent Connacht in the Women’s Intermediate Foursomes and take on City of Derry.

The winners go to the Semi-Finals on the weekend of September 13th.

Joe Byrne of Gort Golf Club has been speaking to Ollie Turner.

