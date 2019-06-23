Gort Golf Club Launches Its Summer Golf Classic

Gort Golf Club launches its annual Summer Golf Classic in association with its main sponsor, Coen Steel, Oranmore, Galway. The golf classic has grown from strength to strength and is one of the highlights in our golfing calendar. This year’s event will be played from Monday 17th through to Saturday 29th June inclusive.

Come along and enjoy a round of golf at the magnificent Christy O’Connor, Junior designed 18-hole championship course, overlooking the famous Burren and the rolling hills of Clare; a course guaranteed to challenge golfers of all levels! Indeed, such a sporting event like this, is also an ideal occasion for entertaining colleagues or customers in an enjoyable, relaxed and social outing – whatever you decide, you will be very welcome!

David Coen, Managing Director of Coen Steel said, “my family have been associated with Gort Golf Club for many decades and we are thrilled to be the main sponsor of this golfing event”.

Club Chairperson, Joe Byrne commented, “we would like to extend a warm welcome to all our visitors, and we hope you thoroughly enjoy our course which is in pristine condition, offering excellent value for money. Joe continued to thank, Coen Steel for their continued support of the Club”.

Great golfing will be the order of this 13-day long golf classic with €2,000 worth of prizes to be won. Entry fee Team of 4 (any combination) €80; re-entry €15 Visitors, €10 Members.

To reserve your tee time(s): Visit www.gortfolf.com Tel: 091-632244 or Email: [email protected]