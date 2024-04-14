Galway Bay FM

14 April 2024

Gort Community School Super 9’s Special

Gort Community School are putting together the final preparations for their Super 9’s Camogie and Hurling tournaments on the 30th of April and the 9th of May.

This tournament is organised and run by the Transition Year students in the school under the Future Leaders programme. It has become incredibly successful with some of the top teams in the country taking part.

Zara Coppinger and Colm Madden spoke to John Mulligan as part of Sunday Sport.

