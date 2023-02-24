Gort Community School in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final – Preview

Gort Community School will be flying the Galway and Connacht Flag tomorrow morning as they take on Coláiste Abhann Rí from Callan Co Kilkenny in the Allianz All-Ireland Senior C PPS Camogie Final.

The game will now take place in Rathdowney Co Laois. This is due to the passing of the chairman of Nenagh Og GAA Club Mick Burns whose funeral takes place tomorrow.

The throw-in time is still 11.30am.

Gort booked their place with a fantastic 2-10 to 3-4 win over St Patrick’s Dungannon in the Semi-Final and face a Callan side who needed a replay to beat Laurel Hill College.

Gort manager Aoife Lynskey Keane spoke to John Mulligan.