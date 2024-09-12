Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

Gort 4-16 Ballygar 2-14 (Under 20B1 Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction from Padraig Linnane and Nathan Gill)

Gort 4-16 Ballygar 2-14 (Under 20B1 Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction from Padraig Linnane and Nathan Gill)

Gort are the Cahalan Jewellers under-20B1 hurling champions following this eight-point victory over Ballygar in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Thursday (12th September 2024).

First half goals from Tiernan and Lorcan Walsh gave the victors a 2-10 to 1-6 interval lead with Joey Wallace getting Gort’s goal.

Joel Fairweather added a third green flag straight after the restart.  Lorcan Walsh sealed it with goal number four on 49 minutes before Wallace got his second Ballygar major.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Afterwards, Gort manager Padraig Linnane and joint captain Nathan Gill chatted to Niall.

