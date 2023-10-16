Good Weekend For Galway Soccer in FAI and Provincial Cup Competitions

Seven Galway based teams remain in the FAI Junior Cup after the weekend. In the Galway section, there were wins for Mervue United, Colemanstown United, Knocknacarra, Athenry, Salthill Devon and Maree/Oranmore while Ballinasloe Town advanced in the Roscommon/Mayo/Sligo-Leitrim section.

The third round of games will be played on the weekend of the 5th of November.

Meanwhile, in the Connacht U18 Boys Cup, there were wins for Colga, Moyne Villa, Maree/Oranmore B, Maree/Oranmore A, Colemenstown United and Knocknacarra in the Preliminary Round.

These teams go into the First Round proper in December.

Results

FAI Junior Cup Round 2

Galway District League

Renmore AFC 0 Mervue Utd 1

Colemanstown United FC 6 Moyne Villa FC 1

Dynamo Blues F.C. 1 Knocknacarra FC 2

Tuam Celtic 0 Athenry FC 5

Galway Hibernians 1 Salthill Devon FC 6

Loughrea Rams FC 2 Maree/Oranmore FC 3

Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim DSL

Ballinasloe Town AFC 3 Ballyheane A.F.C. 2

Cloonfad United 0 Moore Utd FC 4

CP Ajax FC 1 Strand Celtic FC 4

Iorras Aonthaithe 0-0 Aet Cartron Utd (Cartron win 3-0 on pens)

Carbury FC 2 MCR FC 1 (AET)

Manulla FC 4 Kiltimagh Knock Utd 2

Ballinrobe Town AFC 0 Westport United FC 1

Castlebar Celtic 8 Conn Rangers 0

Connacht U18 Boys Cup

Preliminary Round

Ballyheane FC 0 Colga FC 1

Manulla FC 3 Moyne Villa FC 8

Maree/Oranmore B 6 Straide & Foxford Utd 2

Arrow Harps 3-0 Gurteen Celtic W/0

Maree Oranmore A 5 Yeats Utd 0

Claremorris FC 4 Colemanstown Utd 6

Westport Utd A 1 Knocknacarra FC 2

First Round Draw

Merville Utd V Swinford

Knocknacarra FC V Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Iorras Aontaithe V Bearna Na Forbacha

Killala FC V Maree Oranmore B

Salthill Devon FC V Strand Celtic

Maree/Oranmore A V Moyne Villa

Colga FC V St Johns FC

Mervue Utd V West Coast Utd

St Bernards FC V Tuam Celtic

Cregmore/Claregalway V Castlebar Celtic

Corofin Utd V Ballinasloe Town

Corrib Celtic V Colemanstown Utd

Ballisodare Utd V Westport Utd B

Craughwell Utd V Athenry FC

Conn Rangers V Arrow Harps

Kiltullagh Pioneers V Ballina Town