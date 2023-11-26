Galway Bay FM

26 November 2023

Good Weekend for Galway Clubs in FAI Junior Cup

It was a good weekend for Galway Clubs in the last 64 of the FAI Junior Cup with both Knocknacarra and Mervue United advancing to the last 32.

Knocknacarra were impressive in beating Kilmore from Wexford 9-1 in Cappagh Park.

Meanwhile, Mervue United travelled down to Cork and beat Avondale 1-0.

Maree/Oranmore will face Knockmitten United in next weekend after Knockmitten beat Balbriggan 3-2 this afternoon.

Westport United were the only other West of Ireland side to qualify for round five after a 5-0 win over Galty Celtic.

Manulla, Strand Celtic and Castlebar Celtic were beaten.

RESULTS:

Knockmitten United 3 Balbriggan Fc 2 – Winner plays Maree/Oranmore next weekend.

Knocknacarra FC 9 Kilmore United 1

Manulla FC 0 Malahide United 2

Strand Celtic FC 0 Peake Villa 3

Westport United FC 5 Galty Celtic FC 0

Avondale United 0 Mervue United FC 1

Pike Rovers FC 2 Castlebar Celtic 2 AET (Pike win 7-6 on pens)

