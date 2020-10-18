Good Weekend For Galway Camogie Teams In All-Ireland Championships

It was a good return to action for all four of Galway’s Inter-county Camogie Teams at the weekend with all four teams winning their games.

On Saturday, the Galway Intermediates were comfortable 3-19 to 0-5 winners over Dublin in Pearse Stadium while in the Munster Minor Championship, Galway beat Limerick by 5-15 to 2-4.

Galway Intermediates next play Laois on the 31st of October. The Minors will play again at a date and venue to be confirmed.

Sunday saw the defending All-Ireland Champions Galway open the defense of their title away to Wexford in Enniscorthy and in a game that saw the home side put it up to Galway for periods of the game, Cathal Murray’s side pulled away to win by 5-17 to 3-9.

The Galway manager spoke to John Mulligan after the game.

Next up for the Galway Seniors is a home game with Offaly on the weekend of the 1st of November.

The Galway Under 16’s made it a clean sweep on Sunday afternoon when they beat Tipperary in the opening round of the All-Ireland Championship winning by 3-12 to 3-10. They next play Cork away from home on the 1st of November.