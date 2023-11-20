Good Results for Galway Volleyball Club at the weekend

Galway Volleyball Club’s Women’s team remains top of Division One following a straight sets win over Tallaght at the weekend. Galway dominated from the start and won 25-15, 25-10, 25-14.

The men’s Division Two team also won at the weekend beating Macroom in a tight five-setter 25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 but there was a defeat for their premier league side who were beaten in four by VBC Cork.

The Division 1 Women travelled to Firhouse, Dublin to play Tallaght Rockets VC and controlled the flow of the match from the first to the last point.

A good serve and effective attacking strategy helped the GVC girls who took the lead early and comfortably won in three.

Next up is the Association Cup next weekend in Claregalway when they take on

Tallaght Rockets VC 0 – Galway VC 3 (16-25, 10-25, 14-25)

Galway VC women’s roster: Giulia Comini (C), Amanda Burgio, Mikal O’Boyle, Emer Phelan, Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Eimear O’Neill, Deira Valci, Laura Idoux, Aoibhin McDonnell, Amy O’Sullivan. Coach: Giovanni Spera

Later on Sunday, the GVC Division 2 men’s team travelled down to Macroom to play what would turn out to be a 5-set thrilling game.

The two teams put up a great fight from the very first set, and finished with a nail-biting result of 27-25 for the home team.

GVC boys won the second and third sets after finding more consistency in their game, with amazing rallies and blocking on showcase.

Macroom came back, clinching the 4th with another close result, but the Galway team put the exclamation mark on the game with an outstanding performance, closing the match 15-9.

Impact Wiz Macroom 2 – Galway VC 3 (27-25, 14-25, 17-25, 25-23, 9-15)

Galway VC D2 men’s roster: Antaine O’Conghaile (C), Olivier Rabczynski, Stepan Potapov, Conor Goggins, Konrad Kizielewicz, Matteo Pezzopane, Jakub Grol, Cillian Power.

It was a hard match for the GVC Premier League Men team, who travelled to Cork on Saturday to play against Net Force VBC with a restricted and adapted team.

The match started well, with Galway taking the lead with precise serves and good attack solutions from their captain Padraig Flanagan. The tall block of the opponents and a few difficulties in passing on the GVC side saw the first set go to the Cork team.

In the second set, GVC took and maintained the lead, winning the set but unfortunately losing Josef Lumelay to an ankle injury.

GVC struggled to find effectiveness in their game, eventually losing the remaining two sets.

Final score: Net Force VBC Cork 3 – Galway VC 1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24)

Galway VC Premier men’s roster: Padraig Flanagan (C), Peter McGlynn, Aidan McDonnell, Josef Lumelay, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Liam Bedford, Jakub Drejkarz, Raymond Loo. Coach: Amanda Burgio.