Galway Bay FM

20 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Good opening win for Galway’s U20’s in the Connacht Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Good opening win for Galway’s U20’s in the Connacht Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Footballers got their Connacht Campaign off to a winning start when they beat Leitrim by 2-16 to 0-13 in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Dunmore’s Colm Costello scored 0-10 and the Galway goals came from Jack Folan of St James and team captain Matthew Thompson of Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Here is the commentary on Galway’s win with Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Galway Manager Derek Savage spoke to Darren Kelly after the game.

Share story:

LIVE STREAM: Connacht U20 Football Championship - Galway v Leitrim

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht U20 Football Championship, Galway v Leitrim. The action kicks off at 7:00pm in Duggan Park. Don’t mis...

Dunmore Community School beaten in All-Ireland Senior C Ladies Football Final

St. Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties 5-8  Dunmore Community School 1-11   By DARREN KELLY  St. Columba’s Comprehensive School from Glen...

Mullarney Signs on as Play in Pink Ambassador

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who earned his place on the Challenge Tour for 2024 with some excellent showings in the Alps circuit has been announced as an ...

LIVE STREAM: Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior C Ladies Football Championship Final – St Columba’s, Glenties v Dunmore Community School

Join us for the live online stream of the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior C Ladies Football Championship Final, St. Columba’s Glenties v Dunmore Communi...