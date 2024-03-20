Good opening win for Galway’s U20’s in the Connacht Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Galway’s U20 Footballers got their Connacht Campaign off to a winning start when they beat Leitrim by 2-16 to 0-13 in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Dunmore’s Colm Costello scored 0-10 and the Galway goals came from Jack Folan of St James and team captain Matthew Thompson of Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Here is the commentary on Galway’s win with Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Galway Manager Derek Savage spoke to Darren Kelly after the game.