Golf’s All-Ireland Interclub Finals in Athlone featuring Connemara Isles, Bearna and Portumna begins tomorrow

The coming weekend is a big one in local golf with the All-Ireland Inter Club Finals in Athlone.

Connemara Isles are playing in the semi finals of the Fred Perry and the National 4 ball. Bearna are in the Womens Revive Active 4 ball and Portumna are in the Mixed.

Connemara Isles have had an incredible year so far and are also involved in the Jack O’Sullivan final where they lead Mulranny 4-1 after the first leg.

Bearna Ladies are striving to win a 2nd All Ireland having won in Tramore earlier in the month.

The schedules for the finals have also been released with the finals weekend starting tomorrow with Portumna first in the Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Quarter Final. Their match with Balbriggan starts at 10.15am tomorrow morning.

Connemara Isles will be next on Course tomorrow for their Fred Perry Semi-Final with East Cork. That match begins at 12 Noon.

The Semi-Finals of the Mixed Foursomes and the Final of the Fred Perry will be held on Friday.

Then on Saturday, Bearna are first up in the Semi-Final of the Revive Active Womens Fourball with their match with East Cork starting at 9.45am.

Following that, Connemara Isles play Mahon in the Semi-Final of the All-Ireland Fourball starting at 11.45am.

The finals of these competitions will be held on Sunday.