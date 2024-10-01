Golf Ireland Launches iGolf

Golf Ireland is delighted to announce the launch of iGolf, a new initiative designed to give independent golfers across Ireland access to an official golf handicap. Independent golfers is a term used for golfers who play golf but are not currently members of golf clubs. For the first time, non-club members in Ireland can subscribe to iGolf and gain a Handicap Index® under the World Handicap System™ (WHS™), for an annual subscription fee of €65 in the Republic of Ireland and £55 in Northern Ireland.

The iGolf platform is an easy-to-use, digital system that enables golfers to track their performance, view their playing record, and maintain a Handicap Index®. The subscription also provides access to the Golf Ireland handicapping app, giving subscribers a streamlined experience which is subject to the same handicapping rules as club members under the R&A/USGA regulations.

To learn more and begin tracking your handicap today, visit: www.golfireland.ie/igolf

Growing Participation in Golf

The introduction of iGolf is a significant step in broadening the reach of the game. While the scheme is exclusive to golfers who are not currently or recently (within the past three years) members of an affiliated golf club, it offers a pathway for independent players to enjoy the benefits of regular play with an official handicap. Similar schemes launched in other countries—including New Zealand (2018), England, Scotland, and Wales (2021)—have seen significant success in encouraging increased participation and ultimately transitioning many independent golfers into club membership.

Golf Ireland Board Member & Chair of the independent golfer working group Jane Joyce added:

“Our objective with iGolf and a range of other Golf Ireland initiatives is clear: to protect club membership, while fostering broader participation across diverse golfer demographics and facilitating, as appropriate, a seamless transition to club membership.”

“This initiative is supported by the R&A as a way to grow the sport and bring more players into the game.”

Golf Ireland, in line with its strategic plan, committed to evaluating independent golfer schemes from around the world and assessing their suitability for Ireland. A working group was established earlier this year to develop and launch this initiative, and it was announced at the Golf Ireland AGM in March. Since then, Golf Ireland has consulted widely with golf clubs and stakeholders, through webinars and in-person meetings, adapting the scheme based on the feedback.

A Broader Impact on the Golf Community

The iGolf scheme will not only benefit independent golfers but also contribute to the sustainability of clubs. Research from similar schemes has shown that iGolf participants are likely to play more frequently, and a significant number eventually transition to full club membership.

“Following our evaluation of successful independent golfer schemes internationally, we are excited to launch iGolf in Ireland. Independent golfer initiatives in other countries have proven to open up golf to a wider audience and create pathways to membership,” said Golf Ireland CEO, Mark Kennelly.

“We believe this will contribute significantly to the growth of golf in Ireland, attracting new players and helping to increase club membership over time.”

For more information and to subscribe to iGolf, visit www.golfireland.ie/igolf.