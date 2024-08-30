Golf Societies Getting Together To Raise Money For A Good Cause

Four Golf Societies have got together to raise money for Croí Heart & Stroke Charity on the 7th of September.

The brainchild of Ulick O’ Halloran, who many of you might recognise as the welcoming face behind the counter in Blakes Corner Bar, Galway city, the event will take place at at Bearna Golf & Country Club.

All monies raised from the event will be going directly to who’ll be there on the day with their Mobile Health Unit running health screenings for all golfers who wish to avail of their services.

The Societies involved are the Golf Societies of Tom Sheridans Bar Knocknacarra Galway, Blakes Bar. the Galway Arms and the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Galway Branch.

Ulick spoke to John Mulligan about the event and how people can take part.