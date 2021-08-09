GOLF: Portumna Clinch First Ever Connacht Senior Cup

print

Portumna Golf Club are celebrating their first ever Connacht Senior Cup title success after a 3.5 to 1.5 win over County Sligo on Sunday (8th August).

With 3 matches in Sligo and 2 in Portumna, the Galway club secured a crucial away win courtesy of last year’s Irish Boys Champion Sam Murphy, with home wins by James McLoughlin and Billy McGarry ensuring overall victory.

Portumna now qualify for the All Ireland series in Castle Golf Club in Dublin on August 20th and 21st

Team captain John Cleary looked back on the victory with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.