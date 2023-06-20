GOLF: Kate Dillon to take on Europe in Scotland

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has been selected on the Great Britain & Ireland Junior Vagliano Trophy team to take on Europe at Royal Dornoch next week.
The six-person under-16 team also includes Roscommon’s Olivia Costello and tees off in Scotland on June 30th.
The Great Britain and Ireland teams to contest The Vagliano and Junior Vagliano trophies against the Continent of Europe at Royal Dornoch on 30 June and 1 July have been selected.
GB&I is bidding to win the Vagliano Trophy for the first time since 2005 and the team includes a number of players who competed in The Women’s Amateur Championship at Prince’s last week.
The GB&I team for the Vagliano Trophy is:
- Rosie Belsham, 21, Whitley Bay, England
- Beth Coulter, 19, Kirkistown Castle, Ireland
- Hannah Darling, 19, Broomieknowe, Scotland
- Aine Donegan, 21, Lahinch, Ireland
- Charlotte Heath, 21, Huddersfield, England
- Lorna McClymont, 22, Milngavie, Scotland
- Caley McGinty, 22, Knowle, England
- Lottie Woad, 19, Farnham, England
- Team Captain – Maria Dunne
The players selected for GB&I in the Junior Vagliano Trophy are aiming to make history by winning the international match for the first time.
The GB&I team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy is:
- Sadie Adams, 16, Royal Birkdale, England
- Olivia Costello, 15, Roscommon, Ireland
- Kate Dillon, 16, Oughterard, Ireland
- Isobel Kelly, 15, Erewash Valley, Wales
- Rosie Kim, 16, The Buckinghamshire, England
- Chloe Tarbard, 15, Royal Norwich, England
- Team Captain – Janet Melville