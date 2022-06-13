GOLF: Joe Canning joins Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am Line Up at Mount Juliet Estate

Former Galway hurler Joe Canning and three-time Derby-winning Jockey Johnny Murtagh will join the celebrity line-up for the Horizon Irish Open Pro Am, along with world number one Disability Golfer Brendan Lawlor, at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny on Wednesday June 29.

Also teeing it up at the stunning Kilkenny venue are former Manchester United and Ireland international footballer John O’Shea, TV personality and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, actor James Nesbitt, rugby star Rob Kearney, Olympian Greg O’Shea and popular Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

They will be joined by 27-year-old Leona Maguire, who etched her name in golfing history earlier this year when she became the first Irishwoman to capture an LPGA Tour title, winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship by a three stroke margin.

She will join her fellow Irish golf legends, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington, PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power, at the traditional curtain raiser for the island of Ireland’s national open.

Also in the field for the event are European Ryder Cup stars Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters, Thorbjørn Olesen, last year’s Horizon Irish Open champion Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox.

The historic tournament takes place at Mount Juliet Estate for the second time, but for the first time with full capacity crowds, from June 30 to July 3.

A week of entertainment for the whole family is promised with a mix of music and golf on site at Mount Juliet Estate. UK rock band Toploader, best known for their hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ will take to the stage on Wednesday June 29 while Limerick band Hermitage Green will kick off the weekend with a performance on Saturday July 2. Taking to the main stage on Sunday July 3 is 17-year-old Cork singer Allie Sherlock. All acts will begin as soon as the final putt drops each evening.

The Horizon Irish Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports and RTE in Ireland, and across the globe. Tickets are available from tickets.europeantour.com. Weekend tickets have already completely sold-out after unprecedented demand and fans should book now for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to avoid disappointment.