Golf Ireland welcomes Investment in Sports Facilities

Share story:

Golf Ireland is delighted to acknowledge the Government’s announcement of €230 million in grants for sports clubs and facilities as part of phase two of the Community Sport Facilities Fund.

There was a total of €11,423,015 delivered to golf clubs as part of the largest investment in the history of Irish sport.

Golf Ireland were delighted to support our clubs with their application through tailored sessions which were designed to, ensure clubs were prepared for the launch of the community facilities fund and provide clubs with the key information to make an application.

Golf Ireland’s Development and Club Support team also continue to support our clubs to increase participation, improve their sustainability practices and ensure their clubs are inclusive and equitable which are all key elements to demonstrate when putting together a successful application for this fund.

“This funding is another huge boost for sports facilities across Ireland. We are grateful to the Government and Sport Ireland for the investment which will ensure clubs have the facilities needed to thrive, grow, and enhance participation at all levels,” said Golf Ireland CEO, Mark Kennelly.

View the full breakdown of allocations here

View the list of golf clubs who availed of the grants here