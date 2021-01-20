Golf Ireland Seek Applicants For Key High Performance Posts

print



Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector & Irish Girls’ Team Manager sought

Volunteer roles available for 2021

Applications open until February 3rd

Golf Ireland, the new governing body for golf on the island of Ireland, wishes to recruit two experienced volunteers to fill the roles of Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector and Irish Girls’ Team Manager.



The role of the Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector is to lead and guide Golf Ireland’s Internationally selected girls’ teams at the European Team Championships and Home International Matches while the Irish Girls’ Team Manager role includes acting as a Team Manager at these international events.



High Performance Director and National Coach Neil Manchip said: “Team Captains and Managers are in a great position to provide an important line of support and encouragement to aspiring young golfers. This role also represents a chance to observe close hand the best of junior golf in action”.



Full details of these roles are available below and applications are open until February 3rd.

About Golf Ireland

In January 2021, Golf Ireland became the new single governing body for golf on the island of Ireland, taking over from the GUI and ILGU. In order to prepare for this, the Transition Board of Golf Ireland was established in February of 2019 to give effect to the Golf Ireland Proposal to create a single governing body for golf on the island of Ireland, which was overwhelmingly approved by the affiliate Clubs of the ILGU and GUI in January of 2019.

The Golf Ireland Transition Board of Golf Ireland now wishes to invite applications for the following voluntary positions:

Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector

Irish Girls’ Team Manager

About the Role: Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector

The role of the Girls’ Team Captain/Selector is to lead and guide Golf Ireland’s Internationally selected girls’ teams at the European Team Championships and Home International Matches. The work of the Girls’ Team Captain/Selector will form an integral part of the High-Performance Support Team which includes:

High Performance Director/National Coach

High Performance Manager

Golf Ireland High Performance Coaches

High Performance Panellists & Parents

Golf Ireland Service Providers

Term of Appointment: The Irish Girls’ Team Captain/Selector will be identified by February 12th 2021 and will be asked to serve for the 2021 season.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as a Team Captain at the European Team Championships and Home International Matches.

Work in close consultation with the High-Performance Director/National Coach

(or nominated coach) to decide the pairings, order of play and tactics for each event.

Work as a member of a two/three-person management team (consisting of Coach, Captain and Team Manager) to ensure the optimum performance from the team.

Work with the High-Performance Manager regarding the travel and tournament logistics prior to, during and post events.

Complete a written report after each event.

Attend meetings of the Golf Ireland Women & Girls Selection Committee to select Teams, Squads and panels as required.

Provide feedback to the High-Performance Director/National Coach on the operation of the selection process specific to girl’s golf.

Requirements for the applicant:

Enthusiastic, personable and committed.

Strong leadership and motivational skills.

Excellent communication skills.

A working knowledge of girl’s elite amateur golf.

Experience playing at International or Interprovincial standard/Captained International or Interprovincial Teams and/or played other sport at elite level.

Be available to fulfil the time commitments of the role.



Safeguarding Requirements

Due to the nature of these roles, the persons undertaking these roles will be required to:

Read and be familiar with Golf Ireland’s safeguarding policy

Successfully complete the vetting process (Garda vetting or Access NI)

Attend safeguarding 1 basic awareness training

Note: Applicants who have no previous experience of volunteering or working with juniors within a golf club setting or at regional or national level will be asked to fill in an information form giving names of two references that can be contacted.

Approximate Days Required: Approximately 16 days in 2021.

Golf Ireland will provide:

A budget towards out-of-pocket expenses

Golf Ireland branded uniform

Opportunities for training and development.

Guidance and support from the High Performance Director/National Coach and High-Performance Team.

How to apply:

For the purpose of this application, interested applicants should email James Corcoran (HP Manager) at [email protected] with a cover letter and a brief curriculum vitae by 5pm on February 3rd.

About the Role: Irish Girls’ Team Manager

The role of the Girls’ Team Manager is to assist the Girls’ Team Captain at the European Team Championships and Home International Matches.

Term of Appointment: The Irish Girls’ Team Manager will be identified by February 12th 2021 and will be asked to serve for the 2021 season.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as a Team Manager at the European Team Championships and Home International Matches.

Work as a member of a two/three-person management team (consisting of Coach, Captain and Team Manager) to ensure the optimum performance from the team.

Lead the logistics on the week of the tournament (e.g dealing with the hotels, restaurants etc as required).

Complete a written report after each event.

Requirements for the applicant:

Enthusiastic, personable and committed.

Excellent communication and organisational skills.

A working knowledge of girl’s elite amateur golf.

Be available to fulfil the time commitments of the role.

Safeguarding Requirements

Due to the nature of these roles, the persons undertaking these roles will be required to:

Read and be familiar with Golf Ireland’s safeguarding policy

Successfully complete the vetting process (Garda vetting or Access NI)

Attend safeguarding 1 basic awareness training

Note: Applicants who have no previous experience of volunteering or working with juniors within a golf club setting or at regional or national level will be asked to fill in an information form giving names of two references that can be contacted.

Approximate Days Required: Approximately 10 days in 2021.

Golf Ireland will provide:

A budget towards out-of-pocket expenses

Golf Ireland branded uniform

Opportunities for training and development.

Guidance and support from the High-Performance Director/National Coach and High-Performance Team.

How to apply:

For the purpose of this application, interested applicants should email James Corcoran (HP Manager) at [email protected] with a cover letter and a brief curriculum vitae by 5pm on February 3rd.