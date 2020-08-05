Golf Ireland Launches The Women In Golf Charter Guide

The Women in Golf Charter, launched by The R&A, intends to inspire an industry-wide commitment to developing a more inclusive culture within golf. The initiative will enable more women and girls to flourish and maximise their potential at all levels of the sport.

Adoption of the Charter requires national federations, golf clubs and other golf bodies to build on and develop initiatives which will focus on encouraging more women and girls to play and stay within the sport as members of clubs, while also empowering women to enjoy successful careers working within the golf industry.

Golf Ireland, the new single governing body for golf, became a signatory of the Charter in anticipation of its establishment and is now calling for all golf clubs to engage with the initiative.

Mark Kennelly, CEO of Golf Ireland said: ‘We are committed to transforming golf into a sport that is fully inclusive for women and girls at all levels. Promoting equality is a key priority for Golf Ireland. Golf Ireland will lead the sport by setting examples and standards in equality and inclusivity and ensuring these standards are the benchmark for the sport right down to club level.’

There is growing awareness across the world that gender equality is the cornerstone of inclusive growth in all areas of society. Within golf, this was highlighted through the Syngenta market research that outlined there were 36.9 million latent female golfers worldwide which, if re-engaged in the sport, would be worth an estimated $35 billion to the golf industry.

For a sport that has been suffering from falls in participation rates for the past decade, such realisations are key to the future of the game, however how the sport will become more appealing to modern society will require a great deal of cultural change in all aspects, with a particular focus on governance.

Signing The Women in Golf Charter demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to establishing a more inclusive culture across all aspects of golf. When established as a new organisation Golf Ireland’s vision will see the implementation of the following:

The President of Golf Ireland will rotate annually between male and female.

The nominations committee for the board of Golf Ireland will have equal gender representation (excluding the Independent Chair).

Golf Ireland’s Board and Regional Executive Committees will have a minimum of 30/30/40 gender balance.

In addition, Golf Ireland are committed to various objectives in the areas of Culture, Leadership, Participation and Visibility a part of the Level Par programme supported by Sport Ireland & Sport NI and will work collaboratively with the Home Unions in GB&I and The R&A to ensure a vibrant, inclusive and accessible sport for women and girls.

Kevin Barker, Director – Golf Development at The R&A, said, “We are working closely with national federations around the world to support initiatives and measures that aim to increase participation in golf by women, girls and families and enable women to enjoy successful careers in the golf industry. We know there is a tremendous opportunity for golf if it can attract more women and girls into the sport and we look forward to supporting Golf Ireland’s work in this area.”

As a first step, an investment of €30,000 has been made to assist clubs who are running a programme specifically aiming to recruit and retain junior girls. Clubs can apply to receive a Level Par Activity Grant to the value of €300/£270 HERE

DOWNLOAD THE WOMEN IN GOLF CHARTER – GUIDANCE FOR CLUBS HERE

VIEW THE GOLF IRELAND CHARTER HERE