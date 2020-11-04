Golf Ireland Launches Governance Guide For Clubs

Enhanced supports for clubs from Golf Ireland

Step-by-step guidance for better governance

One club model structure roadmap defined

A new Governance Guide for Clubs has been launched by Golf Ireland which is aimed at helping clubs to engage and practice good governance principles across their operations.

The way in which sport is governed has significantly progressed in recent years with greater expectation falling on National Governing Bodies and sports organisations to have solid foundations in place to govern their sports.

The Governance Guide for Clubs provides advice, based on best practice, of how clubs should structure their management committees, what club policies and processes should be put in place and provides detailed descriptions of the key roles within a club.

The document guides readers through nine key principles of good governance and is supported by additional resources including a newly developed Level Par* toolkit as well as downloadable templates that will be available to clubs in the coming weeks.

The One Governing Body Proposal, voted overwhelmingly in favour of by clubs in January 2019, referred to the development of a governance code for golf and governance guide for clubs to ‘assist affiliate clubs who wish to make the journey towards a new club model, with best practice guidance by Golf Ireland’.

For those clubs now considering structural change under Golf Ireland, specific detail is shared regarding a One Club Model structure and the roadmap to achieving this.

Brian Punch, Chair of the Golf Ireland Governance Committee said: “The production of a Governance Guide for Clubs marks the completion of another important task in the mandate the Transition Board of Golf Ireland have been given to establish a single governing body for golf on the island of Ireland. We hope this resource can prove to be a valuable component in the modernising and development of club life.”

Mark Kennelly, CEO of Golf Ireland said: “We are committed to upholding the principles of good governance as laid out by Sport Ireland and Sport NI and hope that our affiliate clubs can follow in adopting good governance practices which are inclusive, modern and progressive”.

Ongoing support will be available for clubs from Golf Ireland through a series of educational workshops that will be delivered in the new year and one to one club support from designated Golf Ireland staff. Clubs are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.

Clubs can access more information on Governance and the Guide can be downloaded in full at https://www.golfireland.ie/club-support-governance