Golf Ireland back Government Major plans

Golf Ireland has welcomed today’s announcement by the Irish Government in relation to the decision to further explore a bid to host The Open and AIG Women’s Open at Portmarnock Golf Club. The final decision to support the bid will be dependent on discussions between The R&A and Portmarnock Golf Club.

Earlier this year Golf Ireland announced that it is developing a Major Events Legacy program. The aim of this is to capitalise on the major golf events that are being held in Ireland from 2024 to 2027. These events include The Open, The Ryder Cup, the Men’s and Women’s Irish Opens, The Walker Cup and the Amateur Championships.

Today’s announcement gives further encouragement that more major golf events could be coming to Ireland and that the window of opportunity could be even broader.

“Golf Ireland welcome the latest development. Should Portmarnock host these major events, it would be an opportunity to further progress Irish Golf and the wider sporting landscape here,” said Mark Kennelly, CEO of Golf Ireland.

“The Open is one of the world’s great sport events. We have been very fortunate that Royal Portrush hosted The Open so successfully in 2019 and we look forward to it returning there next year. The potential of Portmarnock hosting the AIG Women’s Open and The Open would further strengthen the growth of the sport in Ireland.

“Portmarnock is an historic golf venue. This iconic Irish course has recently hosted both Men’s and Women’s Amateurs. It has also proudly hosted several Irish Opens as well as The Walker Cup. The course would be a fitting test for the world’s best players.”

In 2019, Portmarnock hosted The Amateur Championship with Irish golfer James Sugrue sealing a famous win, while this summer the County Dublin links welcomed another successful staging of The Women’s Amateur with American golfer Melanie Green taking home the title after a testing week.

“We are particularly excited about the potential of an AIG Women’s Open taking place on the island of Ireland for the first time,” said Kennelly.

“Golf Ireland are very committed to growing more participation in golf among women and girls and the potential of the AIG Women’s Open being held in Ireland would be a major opportunity to help inspire more female participation in golf.

“AIG have also been our partner in Ireland for over 25 years and have helped us to continue to grow the game.”