print

Hollywood star Bill Murray arrived in Galway today as part of the his golfing tour of Ireland and is currently out at the Galway Bay Golf resort.

The star of notable films like Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation and Groundhog Day is flim a new golf series called ‘The Links Life’ with New York times best-selling author Tom Coyne.

Murray has already played in Ballina and Enniscrone and will be heading to Clare tomorrow.

Tom Coyne has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner