Ballinasloe Golf Club are hosting their annual Festival of Golf next week, starting on Monday (12th June).

There’s over €5,000 in prizes and includes ladies, gents, junior and mixed team events.

They are also hosting the Connacht under-16 boys championship in July and have included an open junior boys and girls competition as part of the festival.

Booking can be made online, or by phoning their office at 090-9642126.

