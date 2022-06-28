GOLF: Ballinasloe Festival Coming In July

Ballinasloe are hosting their annual Festival of Golf from Friday week (8th July) with over €10,000 in prizes.

The nine-day event will have mens, ladies and team competitions and provides an opportunity for players at all levels.

Among the prizes are Motocaddy Golf Carts, green fees and vouchers for different courses around the country, a Carton House Experience and a chance to race in Mondello Park.

Event organisers Barry O’Keeffe and Geraldine Minton have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.