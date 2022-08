Ballinasloe’s under 18 Fred Daly All-Ireland ambitions ended as they were beaten 4-1 by Antrim’s Massarene in the semi-final at Ballina on Wednesday (24th August).

Issac Oliver and Niall Conneely halved their matches, but there were defeats for Charlie Mooney, Tom Cafferky and John William Burke.

Ballinasloe manager Liam Coughlan says they’ve achieved so much.