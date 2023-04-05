GOLF: Athenry’s Niall McSweeney Names Ireland Men’s Team for European Nations Cup

Athenry’s Niall McSweeney has named his Irish men’s team for the European Nations Cup in Spain this month.

The team captain doesn’t include any Galway players with Josh Hill, Matt McClean, Robert Moran and Peter O’Keeffe. Play starts in Sotogrande on April 19th.

Women’s captain Niamh Quigg has also announced her panel.

==

Masters amateur Matt McClean has been included in the Irish men’s team selected to compete in the European Nations Cup, taking place at Sotogrande in Spain from 19-22 April.

The 29-year-old Malone clubman will be fresh off his appearance in Augusta and has been chosen alongside Josh Hill who recently finished runner-up in the South African Amateur.

Robert Moran and Peter O’Keeffe have also been chosen in the men’s team while the women’s selection includes Kate Lanigan, Katie Poots and Aideen Walsh.

The European Nations Cup is contested over 72 holes of stroke-play, featuring both team and individual events, showcasing some of the most promising amateur golfers from across Europe.

It provides an excellent opportunity for Ireland’s top amateurs to compete against their peers from across the continent, and team captains Niall MacSweeney and Naoimh Quigg are confident in the potential of their players.

“We are very much looking forward to our return to Sotogrande for the 2023 edition of the Nations Cup which gets underway on 19 April. In selecting the team, we have gone for a blend of youth and experience with competition for places exceptionally tough given the impressive early-season form of our leading players,” said MacSweeney.

Quigg added, “We are looking forward to our second year at the European Nations Cup. The team is prepared for an exciting week of golf on one of Europe’s toughest tests of golf. Kate and Aideen have gained invaluable experience over the last year in representing Ireland, and their return to Sotogrande is another fantastic challenge for them. Katie has developed into an amazing young talent and is relishing her first international challenge with the Golf Ireland Women’s HP Panel.”

Men’s team:

Josh Hill (Galgorm Castle), Matt McClean (Malone), Robert Moran (Castle), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas).

Captain: Niall MacSweeney (Athenry), Coach: Michael Collins.

Women’s team:

Kate Lanigan (Hermitage), Katie Poots (Knock), Aideen Walsh (Lahinch).

Captain: Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry), Coach: Chris Jelly.

Please note – Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) will not be travelling as part of the team due to college commitments.