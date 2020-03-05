Gold Medals For Galway Kettlebell Club In National Championships

Last weekend, at Mayfield Sports Complex in Cork, the Kettlebell National Championship took place. This was a qualifier for the European championship which will take place in France at the end of May.

Galway Kettlebell club, known as West Coast Kettlebell Club, situated in the gym inside Galway Tennis Lawn Club, was represented by three athletes.

Didier Bouic, who is also the coach of the club, lifted professional level 2 x 32 kg Kettlebells TALC (Two Arms Long Cycle) – GOLD

Niall McDonald lifted amateur level 2 x 24 kg TALC, GOLD

Luiza Ieremie lifted pro level 2 x 24 kg and became the first female in Ireland to compete and complete TALC (2 x 24 kg) to a body weight of under 58 kg and marking a moment in history for Irish Kettlebell Sport.

On the same day Luiza also achieved her MSIC (Master of Sport International Class) title in OALC (One Arm Long Cycle 24kg) with 92reps, bringing back home two gold medals.

All three athletes qualified for European championship.