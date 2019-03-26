Gold for Gort Swimmer at Ice Swimming World Championships

Ireland’s Ciara Doran won silver in the 1000m at the Ice Swimming World Championship which was held in Murmansk, Russia over the weekend. Irish swimmers also won one silver and two bronze medals in their age categories at the World Championship.



18-year-old Doran, who is from Gort, finished just under four seconds behind winner Alisa Fatum from Germany. Hanna Bakuniak from Poland won the bronze medal.



In all 93 swimmers from 22 countries took part in the third ever International Ice Swimming Association World Championship which was held in a temporary 25m swimming pool carved out of Murmansk’s frozen Lake Semenovskoe.



The event, which took place between March 14th – 17th, also saw Murmansk host the first ever Arctic Cup in which Ireland claimed eight medals.



A team of 12 Irish swimmers travelled to Russia, eight taking part in the World Championships and ten in the Arctic Cup. Between the two competitions, a total of 400 swimmers from 33 countries competed in freezing water temperatures of 0℃ in Murmansk, the largest city north of the Arctic Circle.



The Arctic Cup featured six individual events of shorter distances for both men and women. Ciara Doran also won overall gold in the Arctic Cup 200m Freestyle:

“It was always my dream to represent Ireland on the world stage. To stand on the podium with the tricolour and being presented with the gold medal was a dream come through. After I was awarded the gold medal, I hugged my dad and we both cried. I felt like all my hard work was worth it. I train twice a day in a pool, Monday to Saturday, plus gym sessions. Last year was tough. Between injuries and exams it was both physically and mentally demanding. I’ve been fortunate to have good coaches along the way that inspired me and family to support me.” she said.



Ireland’s Patricia Heffernan, who won gold in her age category for the Arctic Cup 500m Freestyle, received a special award for being the first deaf swimmer to complete an ice swim at 0℃.



The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) World Championship and Arctic Cup were both held in Murmansk at the same time but were separate events. Only the 1000m and the 4x250m relay were part of the World Championship.

Ice Swimming takes part in water with a temperature of 5℃ or less. Swimmers may only wear one swimming cap, goggles and a standard swimming costume. No neoprene is permitted.

FULL RESULTS:



Ciara Doran (Galway)



World Championship



1000m Freestyle – 2nd place overall and silver medal winner in her age category



Arctic Cup



200m Freestyle – 1st place overall and gold medal winner in her age category

50m Freestyle – 3rd place overall and bronze medal winner in her age category

50M Butterfly – 5th place overall