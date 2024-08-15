Goalkeepers from Kerry, Leitrim, Louth, Galway and Meath nominated for 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z3nfGdNthg

GOALKEEPERS from Kerry, Leitrim, Louth, Galway and Meath have been nominated for the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award.

The ZuCar Golden Glove will be presented to the goalkeeper who wins the popular vote at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s website page https://bit.ly/4cyAzy0

Kerry’s Ciara Butler, Leitrim’s Michelle Monaghan, Louth netminder Rebecca Lambe Fagan, Galway’s Dearbhla Gower and Meath captain Monica McGuirk are the five goalkeepers in with a chance of claiming the award from ZuCar, the LGFA’s Performance Partner, and sponsors of the ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies U-18 Championships and Gaelic4Teens programme.

The ZuCar Golden Glove award was introduced in 2021 to acknowledge goalkeeping excellence during the TG4 All-Ireland Championships. Longford’s Riane McGrath was the inaugural recipient, Laois goalkeeper Eimear Barry won the award in 2022, and Dublin’s Abby Shiels was the 2023 winner.

Voting is now open to crown the 2024 winner and option A is an outstanding save from Kerry’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner Ciara Butler, to tip over a blistering effort from Meath’s Marion Farrelly’s in their quarter-final clash.

Option B is another excellent save, this time from Leitrim’s Michelle Monaghan in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final, a crucial stop to deny Tyrone’s Caitlin Campbell from close range.

Option C is another very good save on TG4 All-Ireland Final day, as Louth’s Rebecca Lambe Fagan got down low to her left to thwart Fermanagh’s Niamh McManus in the Junior Final.

Option D is Galway’s Dearbhla Gower, who plunged bravely at the feet of Cork’s Laura O’Mahony in their Senior Championship group fixture.

And option E is Meath’s Monica McGuirk, who knocked over a rasping effort from Kerry’s Emma Dineen in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Visit https://bit.ly/4cyAzy0 to vote and fans voting for their preferred choice will be in with a chance to win a ZuCar goodie pack.

The winning goalkeeper will be presented with the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award – and voting will close at 5pm on Friday August 23.

The winner of the 2024 ZuCar Golden Boot is Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth, who finished as leading scorer in the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships, with a haul of 8-48 (72 points) for the All-Ireland Junior winners.

Eimear will be presented with her award, along with the Golden Glove winner, in September.

