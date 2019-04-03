GMIT Sports Ball and Awards Night

The annual GMIT Sports Ball & Awards night took place on Wednesday March 27th in the Clayton Hotel Galway. The awards sponsored by Supermac’s, recognise GMIT sports students that have excelled in GMIT clubs during the 2018/19 college year. Special guest and MC on the night was RTE Sports Commentator Marty Morrissey. The most coveted awards presented on the night were the GMIT Sports Team of the Year and the GMIT Sports Personality of the Year. This year’s winners were GMIT Ladies Soccer as Team of the Year and senior hurler Declan Cronin won GMIT Sports Personality of the Year.

GMIT Sports Personality of the Year, Declan Cronin pictured with special guest Marty Morrissey and Supermac’s representatives Fearghal Murphy and Padraig Hughes

GMIT winning captains 2019 left to right:

Martin Hickey Fresher’s Hurling, Lucy Spellman Cheerleading, Amy Wharton Ladies Football, Declan Cronin Senior Hurling



GMIT Team of the Year, Ladies Soccer pictured with awards sponsors Supermac’s and Special Guest Marty Morrissey