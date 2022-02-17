GMIT looking to bridge twenty six year gap in Trench Cup Final

Tomorrow afternoon, GMIT Galway will hope to bridge a gap of twenty six years when they face DKIT in the final of the Trench Cup in Carlow IT.

The last time that this coveted piece of silverware visited the college was in 1996 when, as Galway RTC, they defeated DIT 0-11 to 0-7.

Their previous win to that point came in 1989 with a very talented team that overcame Dundalk IT by 2-6 to 1-5.

Tom Hughes side have been very impressive throughout the championship beating Trinity College in the first round by 0-10 to 0-8.

That was followed by a win over their opposition in the final DKIT by 3-8 to 0-10 with that win putting them into the Semi-Final with TUS Midlands.

The Semi-Final, played last night, saw GMIT defeat TUS Midlands by 2-13 to 1-10.

Killererin’s Tom Hughes is the GMIT Manager, he spoke to John Mulligan.

Report on the last time GMIT (Or as they were known then Galway RTC) won the Trench Cup in 1996.