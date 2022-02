GMIT have qualified for the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after beating TUS Midwest in the Quarters this afternoon in Carnmore by 1-19 to 1-12.

It is the first time since 2008 that the college has reached this stage of the competition.

With his Full Time report, here is Niall Canavan.

After the game, Niall spoke to GMIT manager Mike Ryan