GMIT Announce Their Falcons Sports Awards For 2020

The GMIT Falcons Sports Awards were announced by the college in a virtual ceremony during this week after being unfortunately postponed due to Covid-19. However, this week, the awards which are kindly sponsored by Spirit of Ireland Executive Travel took place in a virtual capacity online through GMIT Students Union social media pages.

GAA All – Star and media analyst Joe Brolly was on hand to launch the awards alongside Molly Dunne GMIT Sports Development Officer and newly appointed GMIT president Dr Orla Flynn. There were students from 23 clubs awarded along with the overall GMIT Falcons Sports Personality of the Year award and the GMIT Falcons Team of the Year award. The recently re branded, GMIT Falcons had yet another exciting year in sports. In the early part of the season GMIT Falcons were crowned league champions in their divisions in men’s rugby, camogie, fresher hurling and senior hurling. The success continued into 2020 with GMIT Falcons winning six titles in the National Boxing Intervarsities and Gold at the national cheerleading intervarsity for the 6th year running. There were also individual successes in Handball & Judo.

To see interviews with Sports Personality of the Year Andrew Paton and Team of the Year GMIT Cheerleaders check out the GMIT Students Union Facebook & Instagram pages.

Club – Player/Club Person of the Year

Archery – Seely Pratt

Badminton – Tony Crowley

Boxing – Jack McHugh

Camogie – Lauran Solon

Cheerleading – Stacey Mulligan

Cricket – Abdullah Abbasi

Fresher Football – Jason Reilly

Fresher Hurling – Sean Neary

Handball – Gary McElroy

Karate – Fiachra Heffernan

Ladies Basketball – Niamh Conroy

Ladies Football – Aishling McNulty

Ladies Soccer – Emma Connolly

Ladies Volleyball – Meghan Fitzgerald

Men’s Basketball – Martin Torres

Rugby – Andrew Paton

Men’s Soccer – Martin Walsh

Men’s Volleyball – Caomhan Conaghan

Senior Hurling – Eanna Murphy

Senior Football – Liam Costello

Sub Aqua – Yannick Kelly

Golf – Adrian Pilkington

Airsoft – Michael Aherne

GMIT Falcons Team of the Year 2020 – Cheerleading

GMIT Sports Personality of the Year 2020 – Andrew Paton – Men’s Rugby