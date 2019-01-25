GMIT and NUIG Cheerleaders Make History In Orlando Florida

On January 16th a squad of 17 students from GMIT and NUIG departed Dublin Airport for Orlando Florida to compete at the UCA College Cheerleading World Championships over two days, Jan 19th and 20th.

The squad won 1st place in the International elite small co ed division at the Championships, and ranked 5th in the Nations Cup against teams from all over the globe such as Mexico, Canada and Jamaica. The team which is called Tribes Cheerleading is the first ever Irish team to win Gold at an international Cheerleading competition.