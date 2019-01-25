Current track
GMIT and NUIG Cheerleaders Make History In Orlando Florida

Written by on 25 January 2019

On January 16th a squad of 17 students from GMIT and NUIG departed Dublin Airport for Orlando Florida to compete at the UCA College Cheerleading World Championships over two days, Jan 19th and 20th.

The squad won 1st place in the International elite small co ed division at the Championships, and ranked 5th in the Nations Cup against teams from all over the globe such as Mexico, Canada and Jamaica. The team which is called Tribes Cheerleading is the first ever Irish team to win Gold at an international Cheerleading competition.

Pictured from left to right: Samuel Mason, Ken Glennon, Ciara Shortiss, Ciara O’Neill, Rebecca Smith, Louise Carey, Anna Monaghan, Romina Gonzalez, Arriane Karole Figueras, Aisleen Clarke, Lucy Spelman, Ola Jagielska, Jennie O’Brien, Anna Cussen, Ellie Gallagher, Aisling O’Rourke, Caoimhin de Burca.

