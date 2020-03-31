Glorious Galway – Oranmore/Maree 2-18 Charleville 1-15 – 2019 All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Final Commentary

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some of the recent glory days celebrated by the county.



Episode 6 goes back to February 2019 and the county’s first ever victory in the All-Ireland intermediate club hurling championship.

Oranmore/Maree came in as underdogs against Cork’s Charleville but ran out 2-18 to 1-15 winners in Croke Park.

Niall Burke struck 1-11 while Sean McInerney contributed 1-2 for Gerry McInerney’s men.

Relive all the action from Oranmore/Maree’s greatest day with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

For reaction after the game, click HERE

Scorers – Oranmore/Maree: Niall Burke 1-11 (1-0 pen, six frees, one ’65), Sean McInerney 1-2, Alan Burke 0-2, Gearoid McInerney 0-1, Padraic Keane 0-1, Eanna Burke 0-1.

Scorers – Charleville: Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-10 (seven frees, one ’65), Andrew Cagney 1-1, Daniel O’Flynn 0-1, Kevin O’Connor 0-1, Jack Doyle 0-1, Conor Buckley 0-1.

Oranmore/Maree: Rory McInerney; Sean Bannon, Shane Geoghegan, Alan Bannon; Mark Hanniffy, Gearoid McInerney, Liam Keane; Niall Geoghegan, Rian Maher; Marcus Quinn, Alan Burke, Niall Burke; Ross Malone, Padraic Keane, Sean McInerney.

Subs used: Eanna Burke for Quinn (44), Noel Qualter for Keane (50), Simon Dunne for Geoghegan (58).

Charleville: Cian Collins; Darren Butler, Jack Meade, Finbarr Cagney; Alan Dennehy, Jack Buckley, Cathal Carroll; Jack O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Connor; Darren Casey, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Jack Doyle; Andrew Cagney, Daniel O’Flynn, Conor Buckley.

Subs used: Tim Hawe for O’Connor (54).

Referee: Colum Canning (Antrim).





