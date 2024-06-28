28 June 2024
~3 minutes read
Glenamaddy/Williamstown and Glinsk to represent Galway in Croke Park for LGFA Activity Day
Glenamaddy/Williamstown and Glinsk LGFA Clubs are to represent Galway at Croke Park on Monday next, July 1st.
The Clubs will be 2 of 64 clubs, representing 31 counties, will be afforded the wonderful opportunity of playing at Croke Park as part of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s annual U10 Go Games Activity Day.
Participants are sure to leave with memories to last a lifetime and excitement is mounting in the various clubs selected to play, as they put the finishing touches to preparations over the coming weekend.
All counties were given the opportunity to select two clubs to be involved but they had to show evidence of a county-organised U10 Go Games programme in order for this to happen.
The lucky clubs selected from local draws will arrive with a huge sense of anticipation for an exciting day, with players and spectators looking forward to some fantastic football played in a terrific spirit.
Go Games promotes full participation and fair play, while catering for the developmental needs of the participants.
All clubs have a panel of 20 players, with everyone having the opportunity to play in four mini-games throughout a morning or afternoon session.
Go Games rules will be employed at all times referees will be representatives of the participating clubs, who have all completed online training, and they will be ably supported by newly-qualified referees from the St Sylvester’s club in Malahide.
To find out more about Go Games and how to organise, click on the following link: GO Games
The full list of participating clubs is as follows:
Antrim
- St Marys Aghagallon
- St Patrick’s
Armagh
- Silverbridge Harps
- Madden Raparees
Cavan
- Crosserlough
- Laragh
Carlow
- Kildavin/Clonegal
- St Anne’s
Cork
- Rockbán
- Crosshaven
Clare
- Corofin
- Crusheen
Derry
- Doire Trasna
- John Mitchells Claudy
Donegal
- Buncrana
- Killybegs
Down
- Bryansford
- RGU Downpatrick
Dublin
- Geraldines P. Moran
- O’Dwyers
- St Maurs
- St Kevin’s-Killian’s
Fermanagh
- Irvinestown St. Molaise
- Maguiresbridge St Mary’s
Galway
- Glenamaddy/Williamstown
- Glinsk
Kerry
- Cordal
- Milltown Castlemaine
Kildare
- Caragh
- Suncroft
Kilkenny
- Tullogher/Rosbercon
- Clara
Laois
- Ballyroan
- Graiguecullen
Leitrim
- Glencar Manorhamilton
- St Brigids
Limerick
- Mountcollins
- Na Piarsaigh
Longford
- Colmcille
Louth
- St. Nicholas
- Stabannon/Mitchells
Mayo
- Charlestown
- Ballyhaunis
Meath
- Summerhill
- St. Colmcille’s
- Dunderry
Monaghan
- Emyvale
- Magheracloone
Offaly
- St. Rynaghs
- Edenderry
Roscommon
- St. Michaels/St. Ronans
- Boyle
Sligo
- St. Nathys
- St. Molaise Gaels
Tipperary
- Thurles Gaels
- Arravale Rovers
Waterford
- Shamrocks
- St. Patricks
Westmeath
- St. Pauls Delvin
- Moate
Wexford
- St Martins
- Kilanerin
Wicklow
- An Tóchar
- Tinahely
For further information, please contact the LGFA’s Head of Growth and Participation, Vinny Whelan: [email protected]