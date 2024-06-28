Glenamaddy/Williamstown and Glinsk to represent Galway in Croke Park for LGFA Activity Day

Share story:

Glenamaddy/Williamstown and Glinsk LGFA Clubs are to represent Galway at Croke Park on Monday next, July 1st.

The Clubs will be 2 of 64 clubs, representing 31 counties, will be afforded the wonderful opportunity of playing at Croke Park as part of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s annual U10 Go Games Activity Day.

Participants are sure to leave with memories to last a lifetime and excitement is mounting in the various clubs selected to play, as they put the finishing touches to preparations over the coming weekend.

All counties were given the opportunity to select two clubs to be involved but they had to show evidence of a county-organised U10 Go Games programme in order for this to happen.

The lucky clubs selected from local draws will arrive with a huge sense of anticipation for an exciting day, with players and spectators looking forward to some fantastic football played in a terrific spirit.

Go Games promotes full participation and fair play, while catering for the developmental needs of the participants.

All clubs have a panel of 20 players, with everyone having the opportunity to play in four mini-games throughout a morning or afternoon session.

Go Games rules will be employed at all times referees will be representatives of the participating clubs, who have all completed online training, and they will be ably supported by newly-qualified referees from the St Sylvester’s club in Malahide.

GO Games To find out more about Go Games and how to organise, click on the following link:

The full list of participating clubs is as follows:

Antrim

St Marys Aghagallon

St Patrick’s

Armagh

Silverbridge Harps

Madden Raparees

Cavan

Crosserlough

Laragh

Carlow

Kildavin/Clonegal

St Anne’s

Cork

Rockbán

Crosshaven

Clare

Corofin

Crusheen

Derry

Doire Trasna

John Mitchells Claudy

Donegal

Buncrana

Killybegs

Down

Bryansford

RGU Downpatrick

Dublin

Geraldines P. Moran

O’Dwyers

St Maurs

St Kevin’s-Killian’s

Fermanagh

Irvinestown St. Molaise

Maguiresbridge St Mary’s

Galway

Glenamaddy/Williamstown

Glinsk

Kerry

Cordal

Milltown Castlemaine

Kildare

Caragh

Suncroft

Kilkenny

Tullogher/Rosbercon

Clara

Laois

Ballyroan

Graiguecullen

Leitrim

Glencar Manorhamilton

St Brigids

Limerick

Mountcollins

Na Piarsaigh

Longford

Colmcille

Louth

St. Nicholas

Stabannon/Mitchells

Mayo

Charlestown

Ballyhaunis

Meath

Summerhill

St. Colmcille’s

Dunderry

Monaghan

Emyvale

Magheracloone

Offaly

St. Rynaghs

Edenderry

Roscommon

St. Michaels/St. Ronans

Boyle

Sligo

St. Nathys

St. Molaise Gaels

Tipperary

Thurles Gaels

Arravale Rovers

Waterford

Shamrocks

St. Patricks

Westmeath

St. Pauls Delvin

Moate

Wexford

St Martins

Kilanerin

Wicklow

An Tóchar

Tinahely

[email protected] For further information, please contact the LGFA’s Head of Growth and Participation, Vinny Whelan: