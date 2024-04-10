Glenamaddy CS Girls into National Minor B Cup Final

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL saw off the challenge of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in comprehensive fashion in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo on Tuesday afternoon (April 9). A hat-trick from Ali O’Toole, a brace from Chloe Gordon and further goals from Ruby McGuire and Lauren Davis ensured their save passage into this season’s Cup Final. The Connacht Champions opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Chloe GORDON tapped in following a delightful through ball from O’Toole. Ali O’TOOLE notched up a second for the Galway side on 23 minutes while Ruby McGuire snatched a third two minutes later. Lauren DAVIS headed on target for Glenamaddy’s fourth just before the break.

Ulster stars Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair grabbed one back two minutes into the restart courtesy of Lily Nic RUAIRÍ to make it 4-1, but Glenamaddy extended their lead to 5-1, four minutes later when O’Toole scored for a second time and she completed her hat-trick on 43 minutes with a superb finish past the Gweedore keeper to ensure a 6-1 scoreline. With ten minutes remaining Chloe GORDON converted for her second of the day and Glenamaddy’s seventh following an impressive team performance. Aoibhinn Ní Casaide forced a great save from Glenamaddy netminder Katie Forde late on. Unfortunately for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, they exit at the same stage as their Junior counterparts who lost to Coola PPS in their National semi-final clash last month.

Glenamaddy now await the winners of the other semi-final pairing as Midleton College take on Gallen Community School in Evergreen FC, Kilkenny on Thursday at 1 pm. The FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 1pm. Venue to be confirmed.

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Katie Forde, Edie Kilmartin, Michelle Mulryan, Katie Conneally ©, Eibhin Collins, Aisling Kennedy, Ruby McGuire, Lauren Davis, Ali O’Toole, Beth O’Mahony, Chloe Gordon

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Charlotte Collins, Alison McCrann, Hazel McGuire, Amy Boyle, Ava Madden Hussey, Roisín Brennan, Katie Griffin

TEACHER | John Kennedy

POBALSCOIL GHAOTH DOBHAIR | Cliodhla Ni Fhearraigh, Hannah Nic Phaidin, Katelyn Nic Phaidin, Emma Mac Chumhaill, Eva Ni Duibhir, Brianna Nic Fhearragh ©, Sorcha Ni hAilmhic, Lily Nic Ruairí, Aoibhe Nic Grianna, Aoife Nic Aoidh, Aoibhin Ni Chasaide

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Lucie Ni Bhaoid, Eva Ni Luadchog, Brianna Ni Fioruisece, Hollie Ni Coille, Ciara Nic Phaidin, Niamh Ni Fhlannacha, Orlaith Ni Fhearraigh

TEACHER | Christopher O’Donnell

MATCH OFFICIAL | Daniel Clarke (Sligo)