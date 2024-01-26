Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

Glenamaddy Community School Through to All-Ireland Senior B Soccer Final

Glenamaddy Community School are through to the All-Ireland Senior B Final after a 2-0 win over Colaiste Ailigh, Letterkenny in Sligo on Friday afternoon (26th January 2024).

Dylan Joyce and Conor Kennedy got the goals to book a final encounter for Michael Heavey’s team against St. Peter’s, Passage West.

Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan reports

Speaking to John Mulligan, Glenamaddy coach John Kennedy summed up his team’s effort.

