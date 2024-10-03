Glenamaddy Community School Girls claim National Cup title

Glenamaddy Community School have beaten Coláiste Eamann Rís of Cork 6-0 in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final this afternoon in Fairview Rangers in Limerick. John Mulligan reports…

After the game, John Mulligan spoke to a delighted Glenamaddy Community School manager John Kennedy…

Glenamaddy Community School Squad:

Ruby Mae Miskell Lucy Curtin Michelle Mulryan Alison McGann Edie Kilmartin Aisling Kennedy (capt) Mary Kay O’Hagan Líadan O’Toole Charlotte Collins Chloe Gordon Ruby Maguire Shauna Conneely Milana Herasimova Aileen Gibbons

Management: John Kennedy, Gerry Davis