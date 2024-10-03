Galway Bay FM

3 October 2024

Glenamaddy Community School Girls claim National Cup title

Glenamaddy Community School Girls claim National Cup title

Glenamaddy Community School have beaten Coláiste Eamann Rís of Cork 6-0 in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final this afternoon in Fairview Rangers in Limerick. John Mulligan reports…

After the game, John Mulligan spoke to a delighted Glenamaddy Community School manager John Kennedy…

Glenamaddy Community School Squad:

  1. Ruby Mae Miskell
  2. Lucy Curtin
  3. Michelle Mulryan
  4. Alison McGann
  5. Edie Kilmartin
  6. Aisling Kennedy (capt)
  7. Mary Kay O’Hagan
  8. Líadan O’Toole
  9. Charlotte Collins
  10. Chloe Gordon
  11. Ruby Maguire
  12. Shauna Conneely
  13. Milana Herasimova
  14. Aileen Gibbons

Management: John Kennedy, Gerry Davis

