3 October 2024
~1 minutes read
Glenamaddy Community School Girls claim National Cup title
Glenamaddy Community School have beaten Coláiste Eamann Rís of Cork 6-0 in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final this afternoon in Fairview Rangers in Limerick. John Mulligan reports…
After the game, John Mulligan spoke to a delighted Glenamaddy Community School manager John Kennedy…
Glenamaddy Community School Squad:
- Ruby Mae Miskell
- Lucy Curtin
- Michelle Mulryan
- Alison McGann
- Edie Kilmartin
- Aisling Kennedy (capt)
- Mary Kay O’Hagan
- Líadan O’Toole
- Charlotte Collins
- Chloe Gordon
- Ruby Maguire
- Shauna Conneely
- Milana Herasimova
- Aileen Gibbons
Management: John Kennedy, Gerry Davis