Glenamaddy brace sees them advance

Share story:

FAI Schools John Murphy Senior ‘B’

National Cup Semi-Final (Under 19, Small Schools)

Glenammady Community School 2-0 Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Dylan Joyce (11), Conor Kennedy (85)

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL netted a goal in each half to see off a hardworking Coláiste Ailigh in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo yesterday.

The Letterkenny side had plenty of possession over the 90 minutes but found it hard to create good openings. Their best chances came in the final quarter with the Glenamaddy ‘keeper making two good saves from a Sam McGarvey header and he then made a vital intervention to deny Caoimhin O’Cnaimhsi.

Two minutes in and it was Glenamaddy on the attack courtesy of Dylan Joyce, as he dribbled along the endline to be denied by a post but on 11 minutes he made no mistake, beating two defenders before firing to the corner of the net.

Afterwards, Colaiste Ailigh began to dominate possession but they found it hard to create a clear cut opening.

Lucas Mac Aonghusa and Maitiu O’Flanagáin were working hard in midfield with Caoimhin O’Cnaimhsi and O’Flanagáin having shots easily saved. They worked another chance with O’Cnaimhsi crossing for O’Flanagáin but he was off target.

Keenan Mac Giolla Chumhaill was unlucky to have a shot blocked in a period of dominance.

Then after 30 minutes, it looked as if Coláiste Ailigh would go further behind when Dan Mac a Bhaird was penalised for a foul on Conor Kennedy, but he made amends with a brilliant save from Kennedy’s penalty for the deficit to remain at just one at the break.

The second half was almost a replica of the opening half with Coláiste Ailigh having the lion’s share of possession but they found it difficult to create a clear cut opening. They had corner after corner but many of them were overhit.

Maitiu O’Flanagáin had a free kick that was just over while Sam McGarvey had a header from an Iarlaigh O’Dubhaigh corner saved.

Glenamaddy were always dangerous on the break with Joyce and Kennedy very lively up front but in fairness, Micheal O’Maoiriain was a candidate for man of the match, such was his stout defending.

Any chance of getting extra time went awry minutes from time when Conor Kennedy was first to a through ball to bravely head to the net as he collided with Dan Mac a Bhaird.

The Galway school will now meet St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West in this season’s Cup decider after the Cork side defeated Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara on Thursday.

COLÁISTE AILIGH | Dan Mac a Bhaird, Dualta Mac Ruairi, Iarlaith O’Dubhaigh ©, Fionn Mac Lochlainn, Micheal O’Maoiriain, Maitiu O’Flanagáin, Ruairi Caomhánach, Sam Mac Garbheith, Caoimhin O’Cnaimhsi, Lucas Mac Aonghusa, Keenan Mac Giolla Cumhaill

SUBS USED | Paidi O’Murchadha for McGarvey (79), Jeaic Riseley for O’Flanagáin (84)

SUBS NOT USED | Max O’Gallachoir, Conchubhair O Cionnaith, Cathal O’Leader

TEACHER | Keith Cowan

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Ross Hegarty, Enda Keane, Joe Mullin, Alan Conroy, Darragh O’Dowd, Iarlaith O’Toole, Eoin Morgan, Eoin Collins ©, Dylan Joyce, Kyle Connaughton, Conor Kennedy

SUBS USED | Tomas Lee for Mullin (68),

SUBS NOT USED | Dean Reilly, John O’Brien, Michael Giblin, Eoin Brennan, Bryan Lambe, Michael O’Hagan, Conal Divilly

TEACHERS | John Kennedy, Michael Heavey COACH | Kevin Morgan

MATCH OFFICIAL | Keenan Deering (Sligo)