Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Camogie Finals Referees Unveiled

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Senior, Intermediate, and Premier Junior Finals, scheduled to electrify Croke Park on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

In a thrilling showdown, Cork will face off against Galway in the Senior Final after emerging victorious over Dublin and Tipperary in the semi-finals.

Renowned referee Liz Dempsey, who expertly officiated the intense Galway v Tipperary semi-final clash at UPMC Nolan Park on July 27, has been selected to oversee the prestigious Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final. This marks Dempsey’s 4th appearance at the Championship Finals, following her stewardship of the Premier Junior final in 2014, the Intermediate final in 2017, and the memorable 2023 replay match between Derry and Meath. Notably, Dempsey also presided over the Senior Final in 2021, showcasing her wealth of experience and expertise.

In the Intermediate Final showdown between Cork and Kilkenny, the spotlight will be on Brian Kearney, the Kildare man will be making his debut at the All-Ireland Championship final. Kearney’s impressive track record includes officiating the pivotal Very Division 2A National League Finals in 2023, the Minor C All-Ireland Championship Final in 2022, and the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final in 2022.

The Premier Junior Final, featuring Laois and Tipperary, will be overseen by the accomplished Galway native Karol Collins. Collins, a seasoned official, brings a wealth of experience to the field, having officiated various prestigious matches including the Very League Division 2B Final in 2023, the Minor A Shield Final in 2024, the Senior B Club Final in 2023, and the Hurling Division 1 Final in both 2023 and 2024.

The Nancy Murray Cup final will see Mayo take on Wicklow on Saturday the 10th August in St. Rynagh’s GAA, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Jerome McAllister from Antrim has been selected to take charge of this highly anticipated final between these two rivals. Jerome has a strong track record most notably the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Final in 2023.

Anticipation is building for a spectacular day of top-tier sporting action, showcasing the best in sporting prowess and camaraderie. Join us at Croke Park for an unforgettable display of skill and determination at the pinnacle of camogie excellence.

Glen Dimplex Senior Championship All-Ireland Final – Cork v Galway

Referee- Liz Dempsey

Club: Thomastown

County: Kilkenny

Appointments to date:

All-Ireland Junior B Finals – 2012

All-Ireland Premier Junior Final – 2024

All-Ireland Intermediate Final – 2017 & 2023 (replay)

All-Ireland Senior Final – 2021

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final – 2015

All-Ireland Senior Club Final 2018 & 2022

All-Ireland Minor B Final – 2014

All-Ireland Minor A Final – 2017 & 2022

All-Ireland U16 A Final – 2015, 2018 & 2023

Leinster Junior, Intermediate and Senior County Finals

Kilkenny Intermediate (2013, 2016, 2018 & 2022) & Senior (2023) County Finals

Carlow (2019) and Waterford (2016 & 2017) County Finals

Connacht Senior & Junior Finals

All-Ireland Senior A & Junior A Colleges Finals

USA Senior Final – 2018

Shinty Final – 2019

Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship All-Ireland Final – Cork v Kilkenny

Referee-Brian Kearney

Club: St. Laurence’s Hurling & Camogie Club

County: Kildare

Appointments to date:

Very Division 2A National League Final 2023

Minor C All-Ireland Championship Final 2022

AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final 2022

Leinster Camogie Senior Semi-Final 2023

AIB Leinster Intermediate Camogie Club Championship Semi-Final 2023

Kildare Camogie Intermediate Final 2023

Kildare Camogie Senior Final 2017 & 2022

AIB Leinster Junior Hurling Club Championship Semi Final 2022

Leinster Hurling Minor Semi Final 2023

Kildare Senior Hurling Final 2022

Kildare Senior B Hurling Final 2023

Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship All-Ireland Final- Laois v Tipperary

Referee- Karol Collins

Club: Oranmore/Maree

County: Galway

Appointments to date:

Very League Division 2B Final 2023

Minor A Shield Final 2024

Senior B Club Final 2023

Hurling Division 1 Final – 2023 & 2024

Hurling U20 A Final – 2021 & 2022

Hurling Connacht A Schools Final 2024

Hurling Connacht B Schools Final 2023

Nancy Murray Cup Final – Mayo v Wicklow

Referee- Jerome McAllister

Club: Dunloy Cuchullians

County: Antrim

Appointments to date:

AIB Junior Club All-Ireland Final 2023

Electric Ireland Minor C Shield Final 2023

Antrim Senior Club Final 2023

Derry Junior Club Final 2023

Ulster Bridie Mc Menamin Shield Final 2023

Ulster Schools Fr. Davies Cup Final 2024

Ulster Schools St. Clare Cup Final 2024

Ulster Schools Davitt Cup Final 2024