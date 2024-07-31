31 July 2024
~4 minutes read
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Camogie Finals Referees Unveiled
The stage is set for the highly anticipated Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Senior, Intermediate, and Premier Junior Finals, scheduled to electrify Croke Park on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
In a thrilling showdown, Cork will face off against Galway in the Senior Final after emerging victorious over Dublin and Tipperary in the semi-finals.
Renowned referee Liz Dempsey, who expertly officiated the intense Galway v Tipperary semi-final clash at UPMC Nolan Park on July 27, has been selected to oversee the prestigious Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final. This marks Dempsey’s 4th appearance at the Championship Finals, following her stewardship of the Premier Junior final in 2014, the Intermediate final in 2017, and the memorable 2023 replay match between Derry and Meath. Notably, Dempsey also presided over the Senior Final in 2021, showcasing her wealth of experience and expertise.
In the Intermediate Final showdown between Cork and Kilkenny, the spotlight will be on Brian Kearney, the Kildare man will be making his debut at the All-Ireland Championship final. Kearney’s impressive track record includes officiating the pivotal Very Division 2A National League Finals in 2023, the Minor C All-Ireland Championship Final in 2022, and the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final in 2022.
The Premier Junior Final, featuring Laois and Tipperary, will be overseen by the accomplished Galway native Karol Collins. Collins, a seasoned official, brings a wealth of experience to the field, having officiated various prestigious matches including the Very League Division 2B Final in 2023, the Minor A Shield Final in 2024, the Senior B Club Final in 2023, and the Hurling Division 1 Final in both 2023 and 2024.
The Nancy Murray Cup final will see Mayo take on Wicklow on Saturday the 10th August in St. Rynagh’s GAA, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Jerome McAllister from Antrim has been selected to take charge of this highly anticipated final between these two rivals. Jerome has a strong track record most notably the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Final in 2023.
Anticipation is building for a spectacular day of top-tier sporting action, showcasing the best in sporting prowess and camaraderie. Join us at Croke Park for an unforgettable display of skill and determination at the pinnacle of camogie excellence.
Glen Dimplex Senior Championship All-Ireland Final – Cork v Galway
Referee- Liz Dempsey
Club: Thomastown
County: Kilkenny
Appointments to date:
- All-Ireland Junior B Finals – 2012
- All-Ireland Premier Junior Final – 2024
- All-Ireland Intermediate Final – 2017 & 2023 (replay)
- All-Ireland Senior Final – 2021
- All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final – 2015
- All-Ireland Senior Club Final 2018 & 2022
- All-Ireland Minor B Final – 2014
- All-Ireland Minor A Final – 2017 & 2022
- All-Ireland U16 A Final – 2015, 2018 & 2023
- Leinster Junior, Intermediate and Senior County Finals
- Kilkenny Intermediate (2013, 2016, 2018 & 2022) & Senior (2023) County Finals
- Carlow (2019) and Waterford (2016 & 2017) County Finals
- Connacht Senior & Junior Finals
- All-Ireland Senior A & Junior A Colleges Finals
- USA Senior Final – 2018
- Shinty Final – 2019
Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship All-Ireland Final – Cork v Kilkenny
Referee-Brian Kearney
Club: St. Laurence’s Hurling & Camogie Club
County: Kildare
Appointments to date:
- Very Division 2A National League Final 2023
- Minor C All-Ireland Championship Final 2022
- AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final 2022
- Leinster Camogie Senior Semi-Final 2023
- AIB Leinster Intermediate Camogie Club Championship Semi-Final 2023
- Kildare Camogie Intermediate Final 2023
- Kildare Camogie Senior Final 2017 & 2022
- AIB Leinster Junior Hurling Club Championship Semi Final 2022
- Leinster Hurling Minor Semi Final 2023
- Kildare Senior Hurling Final 2022
- Kildare Senior B Hurling Final 2023
Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship All-Ireland Final- Laois v Tipperary
Referee- Karol Collins
Club: Oranmore/Maree
County: Galway
Appointments to date:
- Very League Division 2B Final 2023
- Minor A Shield Final 2024
- Senior B Club Final 2023
- Hurling Division 1 Final – 2023 & 2024
- Hurling U20 A Final – 2021 & 2022
- Hurling Connacht A Schools Final 2024
- Hurling Connacht B Schools Final 2023
Nancy Murray Cup Final – Mayo v Wicklow
Referee- Jerome McAllister
Club: Dunloy Cuchullians
County: Antrim
Appointments to date:
- AIB Junior Club All-Ireland Final 2023
- Electric Ireland Minor C Shield Final 2023
- Antrim Senior Club Final 2023
- Derry Junior Club Final 2023
- Ulster Bridie Mc Menamin Shield Final 2023
- Ulster Schools Fr. Davies Cup Final 2024
- Ulster Schools St. Clare Cup Final 2024
- Ulster Schools Davitt Cup Final 2024