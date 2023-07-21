Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Previews 

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

The semi-finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Camogie Championships take place on Saturday, at the end of which the pairings will be known for the blockbuster triple header of finals at Croke Park on August 6.

SATURDAY, JULY 22ND

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Cork v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 5.30pm

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

LIVE! on Galway Bay FM



On pure form figures and a head-to-head from this year, there can only be one winner. But while Cork were bitterly disappointed each of the three times they lost to Galway in the space of two months this year as their run of losses to the Tribeswomen stretched to eight consecutive League and Championship ties since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, it would be foolish to discount Matthew Twomey’s side.

There was a League title up for grabs of course in the second of this year’s encounters, after Galway had beaten the Rebels in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to earn their spot in the decider. They then came out on top of another tight game in the opening championship tie, ensuring the Tribeswomen topped their group and came out of the hat for a direct run to the last four.

That was what Cork wanted too but having lost four national finals in a row and fallen short in a number of close games, coming out on top by a point to Kilkenny, the team that had denied them by that margin in last year’s All-Ireland final, had to have been a huge boost, particularly as they were better value for that victory than the minimum margin.

Once more, their conversion rate was not what it should be but the direct running and pace of Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating to name just two created so many opportunities that they deservedly advanced, despite a late Denise Gaule-inspired wobble. They also got Ashling Thompson, Orla Cronin and Laura Hayes on the pitch in the closing stages.

Galway did tremendously to win the League as they were down even more than Cork for a variety of reasons. The likes of Niamh Kilkenny and Sarah Healy remain unavailable but they are closer to full strength than at any time this year. That they could win the League while giving experience to so many younger players was a considerable achievement.

Cathal Murray has always rewarded Spring form over previous heroics. He is used to dealing with the three-week break too and the dual All-Ireland winner has seen the likes of Carrie Dolan assume a strong leadership mantle alongside stalwarts Aoife Donohue and new captain, Shauna Healy.

The Tribeswomen are very strong defensively so the match-ups with the likes of Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey as well as the speedsters further out will be interesting. Shauna Healy, Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins will need to be at their best while at the other end Pamela Mackey, Libby Coppinger and Laura Treacy are key figures with the likes of Dolan, Siobhán McGrath, Ailish O’Reilly and at least on occasion, Donohue to watch closer to goal.



Tipperary v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Live on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Waterford haven’t been in a senior All-Ireland for 78 years. It’s 17 for Tipperary, current panellist Mary Ryan having played in that 2006 defeat by Cork.

Meanwhile, it’s 11 years since the final pairing comprised a team other than Cork, Galway or Kilkenny, when Wexford’s legendary outfit completed a three-in-a-row.

The two sides know each other well. Tipperary had the upper hand initially when the Déise made their return to the top tier in 2016. The newbies made the quarter-finals at the third attempt but found Tipp too strong for them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Premier ended their hopes at the same stage in 2020 and 2021.

Waterford finally laid the bogey in the group stages last year. It was Tipp’s only defeat and they missed out on reaching the last six for the first time in eight campaigns as a result, on score difference. In the meantime, the Suirsiders finally cleared the quarter-final hurdle and gave Cork a huge fight in the semi, leading entering the final quarter before the Rebels prevailed.

Both squads were under new management this term and Waterford, led by All-Ireland U21 and minor-winning manager Seán Power, won the Division 1B Very League title before recording a first victory over Cork since their return to elite camogie in the Munster Championship. Tipperary dampened the mood quickly though, with a resounding victory on the way to claiming provincial honours.

Tipp boss Denis Kelly had served as coach under Bill Mullaney, who had overseen huge progress. The League was decent, though losing to Kilkenny when a win would have put them through to the Division 1A decider was disappointing.

They chiselled out a draw against their old rivals to ensure top spot in the group however and after a comfortable victory over Antrim, who were also defeated convincingly by Waterford in their group, are back in the semi-finals, having pushed subsequent champions Galway all the way at the penultimate stage two years ago.

Cáit Devane, Karen Kennedy, Róisín Howard and Eimear McGrath are among Tipp’s pivotal performers, while Waterford will be looking to Beth Carton, Niamh Rockett, Lorraine Bray and Annie Fitzgerald among others to perform. Getting the match-ups right could be the decisive factor in this one.

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Derry v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, 1pm

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

This is an intriguing encounter, bringing two group winners together. Derry followed up a solid Very League campaign with a strong showing in the Championship once fielding their strongest outfit. They had far too much ammunition for Antrim, Carlow and Wexford and moved serenely onwards.

Kilkenny lost the Division 2B League decider to Cork after a replay and then had the Leesiders, Dublin and Galway in opposition in the Championship. They gained revenge on Cork impressively at the John Lockes grounds and emerged with a 100 per cent record.

The Cats were drawn in the quarter-finals however and the attacking unit that helped them win those group games by an average of 11 points each misfired. They only had eight points as Kilkenny trailed by a point three minutes into injury time. But that allowed their character to burst forth and they dug themselves out of a hole, points from Laura Greene and Ellen Gunner (2) sealing their semi-final spot.

Derry had beaten Wexford by 16 points in their opening group game six weeks previously but it is hard to know if such a direct interpretation can be made. For sure, the likes of Aoife Shaw and Aoife Ní Chaiside are influential operators for the Oak Leafers, who are looking to go one step further than last year, when they were denied in injury time by Cork.

Meath v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, 3pm

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

There is more than bragging rights at stake but it being a local derby certainly adds a tasty ingredient to an already sumptuous mix. It pits the 2017 winners of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship with the 2019 champions and while there are a number of survivors, both units have been overhauled in the interim.

Senior fare was difficult for them and neither county remained in the top echelons long but they have undergone a fruitful rebuilding process. Meath have appeared in the concluding stages a few times without reaching a final and went very close to toppling subsequent champions Galway in last year’s semi-final. Meanwhile this year has seen Westmeath take significant strides once more.

After Meath lost the Division 2A Very League final by a point to Kerry, these two were drawn in Group 3 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship and had assured themselves of qualification when clashing in the last round at Raharney on June 24. While the Royals had prevailed in their League encounter, on this occasion, it was the home team that was victorious and in some style, by 4-11 to 2-7, Hannah Core pouncing for a hat-trick of goals.

Muireann Scally, Megan Dowdall, Denise McGrath and Karen Gaffney are major leaders for the Lake County contingent but with Aoife Minogue, Elaine Burke, Amy Gaffney and Claire Coffey in their ranks, Meath are not wanting in that category either.

They illustrated as much with a hugely impressive victory over last year’s runners-up Cork in the quarter-final. In rubber-stamping a two-goal triumph, Meath only conceded four points in the second half, displaying defensive resolve as well as an obvious attacking threat led by Minogue, who scored 1-5.

Westmeath will know that the previous outing will count for little. With a place in the All-Ireland final up for grabs, this is a game that will take on a life of its own with the result likely to be in doubt right up to the closing minutes.

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND PREMIER JUNIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Roscommon v Tipperary, Donaghmore Ashbourne, 12pm

Referee: Bernard Heaney (Meath)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Roscommon emerged from Group 2 as runners-up and showed plenty of grit to do so. While suffering a heavy loss to a very strong Clare unit, chiselling out a two-point win over Tyrone in the opening tie was the vital result.

They then crossed swords with Limerick in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland quarter-final at Clane a fortnight ago and while many thought the Shannonsiders might come out on top, that was to reckon without the famed Rossie doughtiness and the consistent brilliance of Shauna Fallon, who scored 12 points in a 0-13 to 1-7 success.

Tipperary had too many big guns for Wicklow and Cavan in the round-robin stages of the competition and advanced directly to this stage of proceedings. They were operating in Division 2B of the Very League, the top tier for second-string teams, and held their own, defeating intermediate units, Wexford and Galway to finish mid-table.

Former senior players Jean Kelly, Claire Stakelum and Jenny Grace are some of the standout operators and they will be hellbent on booking a berth at Croke Park on August 6.

Armagh v Clare, Donaghmore Ashbourne, 2pm

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Armagh are beaten All-Ireland finalists in the last two years and showed they remain extremely competitive when just falling short in the Division 3A final of the Very League to intermediate side Carlow by a point.

The Orange-clad panel boasts so much talent, not least the veteran joint-captain Jennifer Curry, who won senior All-Irelands and All-Stars with her native Cork before moving north.

Leanne Donnelly, Rachel Merry and Ciarrai Devlin are other important contributors to the Orchard cause, though the immense Ciara Donnelly’s absence would be keenly felt by any side.

Clare were denied by a point at the end of two periods of extra time in last year’s final by eventual champions Antrim and after winning the Very League Division 3B crown – the second tier for second-string teams – by a point, they bulldozed all in their way on the way to an unblemished campaign in their group this time around.

The Banner are very strong, Caoimhe Lally and Laura McMahon a formidable defensive spine, while Grace Carmody, Sarah Loughnane and Olivia Phelan make so much happen offensively.

Loughnane scored two goals in the quarter-final defeat of Cavan, Phelan also raising a green flag in what was a straightforward assignment. One suspects there will be nothing straightforward, for either outfit, in this one.

