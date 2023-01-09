Glen 1-11 Maigh Cuilinn 0-12 – All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final Match report, reaction and commentary

Maigh Cuilinn’s hopes of reaching the All-Ireland Senior Club football final were dashed by Ulster champions Watty Graham’s from Glen in Derry on Sunday, following a 1-11 to 0-12 defeat in Croke Park. The Galway side started slowly and were 0-4 to 0-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes, but fought back to trail by 0-6 to 0-4 by half-time. The only goal of the game proved a decisive score at the start of the second half when Glen corner forward Tiernan Flanagan slotted home on the rebound, and despite Maigh Cuilinn getting within two points late on, the Galway and Connacht champions came up just a little short on the day. Kevin Dwyer reports…

After the game, match commentator Jonathan Higgins spoke to a disappointed Maigh Cuilinn manager Don Connellan…

Jonathan also spoke to Maigh Cuilinn centre-forward Owen Gallagher…

Finally, a delighted Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke spoke to the assembled media…

Scorers for Glen: Tiarnán Flanagan 1-0, Emmet Bradley (1f) and Danny Tallon (1f) 0-3 each, Ethan Doherty 0-2, Cathal Mulholland, Michael Warnock, and Conor Glass 0-1 each.

Scorers for Maigh Cuilinn: Dessie Conneely 0-8 (8fs), Peter Cooke 0-2, Owen Gallagher and Niall Walsh 0-1 each.

Glen: Connlan Bradley; Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville; Tiarnán Flanagan, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland; Conor Glass, Emmet Bradley; Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery; Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian.

Subs: Cahir McCabe for Convery (38), Stevie O’Hara for A Doherty (53).

Maigh Cuilinn: Andrew Power; Eoghan Kelly, Neil Mulcahy, Conor Corcoran; Micheál O’Reilly, David Wynne, Aidan Claffey; Tom Clarke, Peter Cooke; Gerard Davoren, Owen Gallagher, Paul Kelly; Niall Walsh, Dessie Conneely, Seán Kelly.

Subs: Fionn McDonagh for Walsh (53), Conor Bohan for P Kelly (58), Daniel Cox for O’Reilly (60).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Listen back to the full match commentary with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer…