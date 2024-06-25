Glamour Reigns Supreme at Ballinrobe: Bernie Donnelly Wins Best Dressed at The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day

Share story:

Bernie Donnelly from Roscommon was crowned the winner of The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Monday evening, June 24th. Bernie captivated the judge with her stunning outfit, earning her a luxurious experience at The Lodge at Ashford Castle plus €1,000 in cash. Four finalists were also awarded dinner for two at Wilde’s Restaurant in The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

Bernie’s winning ensemble featured an exquisite red dress from Sister Jane, complemented by a white boater hat adorned with strawberries by Carol Kennelly Millinery, hired from Hat Hire by Caroline. Her shoes and accessories, including her handbag, were sourced from Sephoria Boutique in Roscommon.

Expressing her joy, Bernie Donnelly said, “I am thrilled to have been selected as the winner of The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day here at Ballinrobe. This was my first visit to Ballinrobe Racecourse, and I had an amazing evening. The fashion was outstanding, and I am still in disbelief that I was chosen as the winner.

Judge Hayley Coleman remarked, “What an incredible evening for Ladies Day at Ballinrobe. The sea of style and glamour was exceptional, making it a difficult task to select the top five finalists. The atmosphere was fantastic, and I was delighted to be part of the day as a judge. Congratulations to Bernie, the finalists, and all the ladies who participated in The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day.”

Peter Fergus, General Manager of The Lodge at Ashford Castle, stated, “We are thrilled to have sponsored Ladies Day for the third year in a row. The evening was truly special, marked by exceptional style and a wonderful atmosphere. Our partnership with Ballinrobe Racecourse fills us with pride, and it was an outstanding day for our local community and the Mayo region. Congratulations to our winner, Bernie and we look forward to welcoming her to The Lodge at Ashford Castle.”

John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager, commented, “Ladies Day is one of our most popular race meetings of the season. We extend our gratitude to our sponsors, The Lodge at Ashford Castle, for their continued support – it’s a wonderful partnership for Ballinrobe. We are thrilled with the turnout this evening; the sun was shining, and the atmosphere was fantastic. Thank you to our judge Hayley Coleman, who had the challenging task of selecting a winner. Congratulations to Bernie and all the finalists.

The five finalists including the winner were:

Danielle Crowley

Bernie Donnelly

Megan Lydon

Michelle Manning

Gemme McDonagh