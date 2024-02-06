Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

Gerry Larkin – special guest on Over the Line

On Monday night our special guest on Over the Line was former Galway GAA County Board Chairman Gerry Larkin. He joined George McDonagh and Sean Walsh in studio for a look back at his time in office and the current state of the GAA in Galway…

