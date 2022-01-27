Gerry Fahy Steps Down as Galway LGFA Senior Football Manager

Galway LGFA have confirmed that Gerry Fahy has stepped down as Senior Football Manager with immediate effect.

In a statement released this afternoon shortly after 4pm, Galway LGFA said..

“It is with regret that Galway Ladies Football County Board announce that Gerry Fahy has stepped away from his role as Senior Intercounty Manager with immediate effect

Gerry has cited questions that were raised that he and his management team were unfortunately unable to resolve and in the interest of Galway ladies football the management team stepped aside.

Gerry wishes the players and new management every good fortune for the 2022 season and Galway Board officials will now begin the process of appointing a new management team.

The Galway County Board also wishes to thank Gerry and his management team for their time, commitment and dedication to Galway Ladies Football and wish him well going forward.”

Gerry Fahy had been in charge of the Galway Ladies Senior Footballers since January of 2021 when he took over from Tim Rabbitte.