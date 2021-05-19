Gerry Fahy looks ahead to Galway Ladies League opener with Mayo

print

Galway face Mayo this Saturday evening in their opening game of the Lidl LGFA National Football League in their first game since their defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

It is also the first game for new manager Gerry Fahy who took over the reins from Tim Rabbitte.

The Galway team was named on Wednesday afternoon and introduces five debutants to the Galway team in what is traditionally a fiery encounter between two of the country’s top ladies football teams.

Gerry sat down with Tommy Devane to speak about Saturday evening’s game.