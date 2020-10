Galway Ladies Senior manager Tim Rabbitt has added Gerry Fahy & Declan Burke to his management team ahead of the upcoming championship.



Gerry Fahy has previously managed & coached Galway teams at Senior, U-21 & Minor level while Burke led Clifden to this year’s Junior football county final.



The Tribeswomen get their championship campaign underway on Saturday, 31st October, against Tipperary in Birr.They will then face Monaghan the following weekend.