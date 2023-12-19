Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Ger Farragher Interview – Over the Line

Share story:
Ger Farragher Interview – Over the Line

Castlegar and Galway hurler Ger Farragher was the guest in studio for Over the Line on Monday night in the company of George McDonagh and Sean Walsh. Have a listen…

Share story:

Luke O'Neill part of Irish team heading to South American Amateur Championship in January

Golf Ireland will have four players traveling to Bogota, Colombia in early January for the South American Amateur. The 2024 South American Amateur Open wi...

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Upcoming Festive Fixtures Goal Mile – The Goal Mile Galway takes place on Christmas Day 25th December in Dangan at the RSC track in the University o...

Galway Races to host major event during Race Week for Graham Lee

It has been announced that the famed Race Ball is to return on the Saturday night of Race Week 2024, the 3rd of August. The Race Ball also has a very spec...

Connacht FA Junior Shield Round One Fixtures

Partry Athletic FC Vs Moyne Villa FC Galway Hibs Vs Ballymoe FC St Bernard’s Vs Fahy Rovers Loughrea Rams B Vs St John’s FC Cois Fharraige Vs Aughanag...